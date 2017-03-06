Grand Haven native returning to Tri-Cities area as new museum director
A Grand Haven native is returning to her home city since being appointed the new director of the Tri-Cities Historical Museum. Julie Bunke was selected to be the director following a nationwide search and evaluation process, according to a statement from the museum.
