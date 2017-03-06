Founder of Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance To Retire HOLLAND, MI...
The founder and Executive Director of the Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance is retiring after being at the helm for over 20 years. Gail Harrison founded the organization in 1996 in response to a hate crime committed in the Grand Haven area and since then the Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance has been instrumental in advancing racial equity through signature, research-based programs such as Calling All Colors, the Summit on Race and Inclusion, Migrant Mentoring, Talking to Kids about Race, and Racial Equity Institutes.
