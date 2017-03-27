Center for Women in Transition: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and The Center for Women in Transition in Holland is taking the month of April to help educate and inform the community about sexual assault, consent and healthy relationships. During the month of April, several events and campaigns will help raise awareness like The Clothesline Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
