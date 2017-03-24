C2C Gallery Presents Art Exhibit, Artist Talk And Live Music

On Friday, April 7th, C2C Gallery in Grand Haven is hosting an Artist Talk with two internationally recognized artists as part of their First Fridays series. Artists Mark Chatterley and Mark Mehaffey along with Cindy Bender, C2C Gallery's Featured Artist and renowned Watercolor Painter, will be sharing their thoughts on being an artist, living a creative life, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.