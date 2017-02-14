Town rivalry ice hockey game to highlight Snow Jam festival
Spring Lake and Grand Haven residents will face off in the rink for a town rivalry ice hockey game at Snow Jam this weekend. "Besides being a great opportunity to bring our community together, the funds raised from Snow Jam have allowed Spring Lake Rotary to have a major impact on people here and around the world," said Craig Cather, Spring Lake Rotary president.
