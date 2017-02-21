Scoop Up These For-Sale Great Lakes Cottages Before the Temps (and Prices!) Rise
In the summer, the Great Lakes are freshwater beach retreats , and in the winter, these northern shores are a wintry wonderland of wild waves and fresh powder. The Great Lakes are even home to Coastal Living 's 2017 Happiest Seaside Town, Grand Haven, Michigan! Escaping to these inland waterfronts-whether for the summer or the whole year-is easier than you might expect, and these houses show that dreamy coastal retreats come in all styles and price points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan 31
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC