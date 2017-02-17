Prep Hoops Roundup; Hope Hosts Two To...

Prep Hoops Roundup; Hope Hosts Two Tonight

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: WHTC

Holland 64, Hamilton 61; Unity Christian 50, Holland Christian 47; West Ottawa 77, Grand Haven 59; Zeeland West 62, Zeeland East 54; Fennville 61, Bridgman 41; Calvary 71, Heritage Christian 30; and Potter's House Christian 69, Black River 30. Girls - Hamilton 59, Holland 30; Unity Christian 45, Holland Christian 36; Grand Haven 35, West Ottawa 28; Zeeland West 48, Zeeland East 46 ; and Black River 41, Potter's House Christian 29. Hope College stages a basketball doubleheader at DeVos Fieldhouse this evening, with the Flying Dutch entertaining the Belles of St. Mary's, followed by the Flying Dutchmen hosting the Kalamazoo Hornets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan 31 marvinlzinn 1
News Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 32
News Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V... Oct '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Grand Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Haven Forum Now

Grand Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Grand Haven, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,965,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC