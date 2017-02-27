Michigan-made canning machine puts anything on tap in a 16-ouncer to go
The machine makes it possible for breweries to put anything on tap into a 16-ounce can from behind the taproom bar in less than a minute. It's mostly been purchased by microbreweries, but also by coffee shops, home brewers, soda syrup companies, cider makers and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan 31
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC