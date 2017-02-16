Is Grand Haven opening only the start of Ryke's Bakery's expansion?
Su Hwan Kim bought Ryke's Bakery, Catering and Cafe one year ago. Kim, his staff and dozens of customers opened Ryke's new Grand Haven location on Monday, Feb. 13. The Grand Haven store is located at 623 A Way, next to the Grand Haven Biggby.
