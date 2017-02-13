Home brewing competition, 11 tap takeovers to highlight Restaurant Week

The fifth annual restaurant week is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17-Saturday, Feb. 25, in Grand Haven's downtown and centertown districts. Hopped Up Home Brew Competition will take place 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave. The winning beer will be brewed and go on tap at Odd Side Ales, 41 Washington Ave. Sixteen brewers have entered the competition, and will be judged by teams of certified judges and novices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.