Hail, thunderstorms to continue in West Michigan throughout evening

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the cities of Grand Haven, Jenison, Grand Rapids, Ionia, St. Johns, Holland, Hastings and South Haven, warning residents of scattered thunderstorms with hail on Friday, Feb. 24. Around 4:15 p.m., National Weather Service spotters reported seeing pea-size hail on the ground near Walker, northwest of Grand Rapids.

