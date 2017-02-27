File image of a no swimming sign posted near a waterway.
Ottawa County health officials have issued a no body contact advisory for a portion of Spring Lake and Grand Haven, after sanitary sewage spilled into the Grand River. According to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, the Grand Haven/Spring Lake Sewer Authority estimates the spill started Sunday, at a rate of 500,000 gallons of sanitary sewage each day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan 31
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC