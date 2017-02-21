Expect the unexpected at Collectors Show
The Spring 2017 Collector's Show will be held March 2-5 at the ArtPrize Hub, 41 Sheldon Blvd. SE At the Spring 2016 show, patrons could see the work of abstract expressionist Robert DeNiro Sr., the father of the actor, and then a painting by Shawn Krueger, a contemporary tonal painter and 2013 ArtPrize participant. At the Fall 2016 show, work by preeminent Modern Realist painter Philip Pearlstein was shown with photography by Michael Kramer, who was participating in ArtPrize that year for the first time.
