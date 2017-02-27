27 glowing sunset images over icy Lake Michigan beach
Michigander's have been barely seen the sun since November , and Friday's weather was a welcome treat with blue skies and fluffy clouds. Frigid temperatures didn't keep folks away as strong winds cleared the sky just in time for an amazing sunset over Lake Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan 31
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC