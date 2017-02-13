130-year-old Lake Michigan cottage has survived fires and dune collapses
Standing for 130 years on a high bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, this grand old cottage has survived three fires that raced through this historic resort in the 1920s and high waters that toppled neighboring cottages along the dunes in the 1980s. Nicknamed "Sunset Heights" by its owners more than 100 years ago, this cottage recalls the days when wealthy city dwellers flocked to Macatawa Park during the summer to escape the heat and dirty air of their hometowns.
