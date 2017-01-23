Unruly Brewing taps into canning with...

Unruly Brewing taps into canning with 16 ouncers poured to order

Unruly Brewing doesn't have room for full scale canning in its downtown Muskegon facility, but it does have room for an Mk16 Can Seamer. The Can Seamer, developed by Oktober LLC of Grand Haven, allows Unruly to put anything on tap into a 16 ounce can to go.

