Rockford bowling on the lane to success

The Rams will be at the Fruitport Invitational on Saturday and eventually will begin the OK Red Conference part of their schedule. Rockford will be at Caledonia on Jan 14 and Jan. 16. "In the past Grand Haven and Hudsonville have been strong competitors and now this year Caledonia has joined our conference," Rockford girls coach Lianne Buck said.

