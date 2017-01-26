Local schools among 89 released from ...

Local schools among 89 released from state scrutiny

Monday Jan 23

Of the 89 schools in Michigan whose lowest performing students have shown enough academic improvement to escape state scrutiny, eight are in Kent and Ottawa counties. The schools, designated as Focus Schools by the Michigan Department of Education , are those with the largest achievement gaps between the top performing 30 percent of students and the bottom performing 30 percent of students.

