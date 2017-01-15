Grand Haven fire burns part of green house nursery
A large fire, damagied a 35-year-old greenhouse in Grand Haven. The flames started around 3:00 AM Sunday morning, causing more than a million dollars in damage to the "Spring Meadow Nursery".
