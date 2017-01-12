Freezing rain, drizzle causing slick ...

Freezing rain, drizzle causing slick roadways in West Michigan

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: MLive.com

Icy road conditions and difficult travel conditions are expected to make for longer commute times this morning in West Michigan. For the southern portion of West Michigan, a freezing rain advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

