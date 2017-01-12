Fly-over shows Lake Michigan pancake ice from above
A Grand Rapids drone pilot anticipated getting video of the iconic Grand Haven lighthouse, but he didn't expect to see a train crossing the icy Grand River yesterday. "I have been going to Grand Haven since I was 5 years old and I have never seen a train go across that bridge in my entire life," said the pilot, Phillip Piirala of Grand Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Senate-passed Detroit School plan 'farce,' 'cow... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC