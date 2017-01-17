Fire at MI Nursery Causes More than $...

Fire at MI Nursery Causes More than $1M in Damages

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: FireHouse.com

Jan. 15--ROBINSON TWP. -- Damage was estimated at more than $1 million in a fire that destroyed an office building early Sunday morning at Spring Meadow Nursery, 12601 120th Ave. The alarm was sounded when someone in the area of 120th Avenue and Fillmore Street saw a big glow in the sky, according to Robinson Township Fire Chief Paul VanVelzen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 32
News Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V... Oct '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Senate-passed Detroit School plan 'farce,' 'cow... (Jun '16) Jun '16 bozo 1
See all Grand Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Haven Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ottawa County was issued at January 17 at 11:43AM EST

Grand Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Grand Haven, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,446 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC