Fire at MI Nursery Causes More than $1M in Damages
Jan. 15--ROBINSON TWP. -- Damage was estimated at more than $1 million in a fire that destroyed an office building early Sunday morning at Spring Meadow Nursery, 12601 120th Ave. The alarm was sounded when someone in the area of 120th Avenue and Fillmore Street saw a big glow in the sky, according to Robinson Township Fire Chief Paul VanVelzen.
