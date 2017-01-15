Crews responding to large greenhouse fire in Ottawa County
GRAND HAVEN, Mich.- Crews in Ottawa County have responded to a fully-involved greenhouse fire at Spring Meadows Nursery in Grand Haven. Dispatch says crews are having to close down 120th avenue in both directions and are pulling water from hydrants on Lake Michigan Drive.
