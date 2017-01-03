Ball drop and fireworks help city ring in New Year
The first moments of 2017 in Grand Haven were made with dancing, cold kisses and fireworks over Dewey Hill. The city hosted its second annual New Year's Eve Community Ball Drop celebration to ring in 2017 on Saturday evening.
