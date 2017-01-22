a Longest line evera for Pronto Pups in Grand Haven
Normally, customers brave frigid weather, waiting in snow to get their fill of Pronto Pups, but 2017 gave an early January gift of warm weather that created some of the longest lines the corn dog shack has ever seen. "I've worked here for 13 years and I've never seen it like this," says Lindsey Nelson, a long-time employee at Pronto Pups.
