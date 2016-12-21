Winter storm watch issued for up to foot of lake-effect snow
Winter storm watch in effect for Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for the dark blue shaded counties in west Michigan and lake effect snow watch for light blue counties in Upper Peninsula. A winter storm watch has been issued for seven counties in west Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Senate-passed Detroit School plan 'farce,' 'cow... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC