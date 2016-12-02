The Feast of the Strawberry Moon to Return to Grand Haven
It is with great pleasure that the West Michigan Historical Alliance would like to announce that the Feast of the Strawberry Moon will continue for many years to come. The Strawberry Moon has brought the local 18th Century History to life on Harbor Island in Grand Haven, MI for 16 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Senate-passed Detroit School plan 'farce,' 'cow... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC