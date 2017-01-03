Sick of 2016? Seven ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in Grand Rapids
The end of December can be a cleansing time, as the crisp newness of the next calendar year offers a chance to move forward. 2016 had its ups and downs: The Cubs broke their curse but many mourned the loss of legendary artists and musicians who passed on from Prince to David Bowie to Carrie Fisher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Senate-passed Detroit School plan 'farce,' 'cow... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC