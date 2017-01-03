Sick of 2016? Seven ways to celebrate...

Sick of 2016? Seven ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in Grand Rapids

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: MLive.com

The end of December can be a cleansing time, as the crisp newness of the next calendar year offers a chance to move forward. 2016 had its ups and downs: The Cubs broke their curse but many mourned the loss of legendary artists and musicians who passed on from Prince to David Bowie to Carrie Fisher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 32
News Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V... Oct '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Senate-passed Detroit School plan 'farce,' 'cow... (Jun '16) Jun '16 bozo 1
See all Grand Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Haven Forum Now

Grand Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Grand Haven, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,006

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC