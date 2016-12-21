Hundreds of ice balls form on Lake Hu...

Hundreds of ice balls form on Lake Huron island near Mackinac

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: MLive.com

Brandon Schlund captured the naturally occurring winter phenomenon on Bois Blanc Island on around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Hundreds of the frozen formations were found between the Township Dock and Hawks Landing Island Store. Typically, the ice balls are caused when chunks break from large sheets of ice on the Great Lakes.

