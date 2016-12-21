Grand Haven police mark death of officer killed by escaped inmate
It was Dec. 13, 1994 when Grand Haven Public Safety Department Officer Scott Flahive was gunned down by escaped inmate Keith Harbin. The department posted this to its Facebook page earlier today.
