Grand Haven man guilty of election fraud sentenced
A Grand Haven man who lost in the Republican primary for a state House seat and was found guilty of election fraud has been sentenced. Brandon Hall was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail with credit for two days served, 18 months of probation and 60 hours of community services for ten counts of election law forgery.
