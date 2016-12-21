Two Women Injured in Crash Grand Haven TWP, Mi (WHTC) - Two women are ...

Two women are listed in good condition at an area hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, November 30, at around 10:04 p.m. Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies and Grand Haven Fire Rescue were dispatched to Hayes and 168th Avenue after 19-year-old Treasure Hanna, of Kalamazoo was leaving the address of 16559 Hayes and did not look to the left as she was leaving the parking lot. Hanna pulled into the path of Deanna LeFear, 29, of Muskegon who was east on Hayes.

