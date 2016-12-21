Last Moment Lane Change Causes Two Vehicle Crash Grand Haven TWP, Mi...
Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched around 2:40 p.m. to Hayes Street and US-31 on a two vehicle injury accident. Investigation shows that Maurice Smith, 35, of Muskegon was stopped at the red light on northbound US-31 in the inside lane when 18-year old Trey Bledsoe made a last moment lane change that resulted in the crash.
