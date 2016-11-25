From homeless to helping homeless students: Mother making a impacta in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich., -- When Lisa Cober found herself homeless a few years go, she also found the inspiration to help hundreds of homeless students in Ottawa County. "We left literally with backpacks, and bags full of clothes and that was it," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Senate-passed Detroit School plan 'farce,' 'cow... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC