Body recovered from Red River Sunday, July 2
The body was pulled from the water near the Veterans Memorial Bridge. The body is being sent to Grand Forks for an autopsy.
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|May '17
|Bugs Bunny - Harp...
|8
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar '17
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
