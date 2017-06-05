'You're My Man' written just for Lynn...

'You're My Man' written just for Lynn Anderson

This week in 1971: President Nixon pledged a national drive against drug addiction; President Nixon ended a 21-year-old trade embargo on Peking; 10 students were killed and 130 were injured during a riot in Mexico City; and a singer from Grand Forks, N.D., had her 23rd hit record. A lot of hit songs have been written especially for the artist and according to Glenn Sutton, Lynn Anderson's 1971 hit "You're My Man" was one of those tunes.

