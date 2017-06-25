Treasury Auctions Set for the Week of...

Treasury Auctions Set for the Week of June 26

53 min ago Read more: The New York Times

The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes Monday's weekly auction of new three- and six-month bills and an auction of four-week bills on Tuesday. At the close of the New York cash market on Friday, the rate on the outstanding three-month bill was 0.96 percent.

