Shannon Straight: Service to community is priority
Kim Fundingsland/MDN Shannon Straight, an organizer of Friends of the Souris River, helps the organization with river cleanup at an event last October. Whatever the mindset is labeled, Straight just knows he wants to contribute something to his community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|May 21
|Bugs Bunny - Harp...
|8
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar '17
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC