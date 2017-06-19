Refugee status granted to 2nd man who...

Refugee status granted to 2nd man who lost fingers crossing into Canada

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: GlobalNews

More than five months after he almost froze to death walking across the Canada-United States border, eventually losing his fingers to frostbite, Razak Iyal was granted refugee status Tuesday. "If I go back to Ghana, I might lose all my life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada May 21 Bugs Bunny - Harp... 8
Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ? Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News The new underground railroad Mar '17 Sunny Days in Canada 8
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb '17 norn dunont 1
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16) Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
player (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC