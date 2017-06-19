NASA telescope finds 10 more planets ...

NASA telescope finds 10 more planets that could have life

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: ABC 27

The Department of Agriculture found mold, mouse droppings, and an unsafe concentration sanitizer in the latest round of restaurant inspectio GRAND FORKS, N.D. - The University of North Dakota says the case of its defunct Fighting Sioux nickname is different from one before th ERIN, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 27.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada May '17 Bugs Bunny - Harp... 8
Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ? Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News The new underground railroad Mar '17 Sunny Days in Canada 8
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb '17 norn dunont 1
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16) Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
player (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC