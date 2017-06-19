N.D. legislative leaders will challenge Gov. Burgum's vetoes in court
Instead, that challenge will happen in court as members of the legislative management committee voted unanimously to move forward with litigation. The dispute comes down to the governor's use of line item vetoes to eliminate words about restrictions on appropriations.
