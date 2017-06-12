Legacy of leadership and honesty
Submitted Photo Miss North Dakota 2016 Macy Christianson has talked to thousands of students about the value of education, practicing good character and encouraging responsible decisions. From fundraising efforts with first responders to empowering youth with life-saving information, Macy Christianson's reign as Miss North Dakota 2016 can be remembered as a unifying experience during a challenging time.
