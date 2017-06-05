Last chance to see Art 50 at the Taube

Last chance to see Art 50 at the Taube

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Minot Daily News

Audiences have one day left to observe Art 50, an exhibition celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the North Dakota Council on the Arts at The Taube Museum of Art Main Gallery. The traveling exhibit features 50 artists for 50 years, each artist a testament to growth of the arts in North Dakota, a snapshot of the present and a hope for the arts in the future of our state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada May 21 Bugs Bunny - Harp... 8
Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ? Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News The new underground railroad Mar '17 Sunny Days in Canada 8
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb '17 norn dunont 1
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16) Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
player (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC