Hindu group says new UND meditation center isn't adequate Monday, June 12
A Hindu group based in Nevada is asking the University of North Dakota to reconsider plans to relocate the school's meditation room. Rajan Zed, a spokesman for the Universal Society of Hinduism, says the university's plan for the group to share space with several other groups creates problems.
