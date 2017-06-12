Hindu group says new UND meditation c...

Hindu group says new UND meditation center isn't adequate Monday, June 12

A Hindu group based in Nevada is asking the University of North Dakota to reconsider plans to relocate the school's meditation room. Rajan Zed, a spokesman for the Universal Society of Hinduism, says the university's plan for the group to share space with several other groups creates problems.

