Grand Forks Police issue another warning after more burglary reports
The Grand Forks Police Department is putting out another warning to lock up your garages, vehicles, and homes after several more burglary reports in the southeast part of town. They're asking for help from anyone with home security systems in the Shady Ridge and Adams Drive area to check their footage for the evening of June 17th and 18th.
