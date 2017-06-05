Grand Forks man may face charges after firing gun in air
Officers responded to a fight in progress call in the 1000 block of 4th Avenue North about 10:00 Thursday night. When police arrived a man said he had fired a single shot from a 9mm handgun into the air trying to stop the people who were fighting.
