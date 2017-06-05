Grand Forks man may face charges afte...

Grand Forks man may face charges after firing gun in air

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Valley News Live

Officers responded to a fight in progress call in the 1000 block of 4th Avenue North about 10:00 Thursday night. When police arrived a man said he had fired a single shot from a 9mm handgun into the air trying to stop the people who were fighting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada May 21 Bugs Bunny - Harp... 8
Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ? Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News The new underground railroad Mar '17 Sunny Days in Canada 8
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb '17 norn dunont 1
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16) Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
player (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC