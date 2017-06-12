Grand Forks man hurt in motorcycle vs...

Grand Forks man hurt in motorcycle vs. bike crash

Monday Jun 12

Investigators believe 37-year-old Sam Gereszek of Grand Forks was driving a motorcycle on University Avenue when a bicyclist rode through a red light and caused the crash. Gereszek had to be taken by ambulance to a local hospital after crashing into the man on the bike, 20-year-old Isaac Tousigant of East Grand Forks.

