Grand Forks man arrested after home invasion

Thursday Jun 22

Early Thursday morning, police from the Grand Forks Police Department was called to the 700 block of S. 25th St. for a criminal trespass report. The man tried to make contact with someone he thought lived in the apartment and then the woman and her two young children started screaming.

