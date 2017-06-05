Grand Forks citizens help bring an end to high speed chase
North Dakota Highway Patrol originally tried to pull a car over 23 miles south of Grand Forks after getting reports of a reckless vehicle. When officers tried a traffic stop, the vehicle took off leading law enforcement to Demers Ave. where they lost them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|May 21
|Bugs Bunny - Harp...
|8
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar '17
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC