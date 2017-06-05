Construction changes coming this week...

Construction changes coming this weekend to Demers Ave. in Grand Forks

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Valley News Live

Crews will be working overnight on Saturday, June 10th at two locations along Demers Ave. starting at 9 p.m. Traffic on Demers Ave. at this intersection will not be allowed to make a left hand turn while crews are working. Traffic on Washington St. will not be allowed to make a left hand turn or travel through the intersection from either direction.

