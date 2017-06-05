Construction changes coming this weekend to Demers Ave. in Grand Forks
Crews will be working overnight on Saturday, June 10th at two locations along Demers Ave. starting at 9 p.m. Traffic on Demers Ave. at this intersection will not be allowed to make a left hand turn while crews are working. Traffic on Washington St. will not be allowed to make a left hand turn or travel through the intersection from either direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|May 21
|Bugs Bunny - Harp...
|8
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar '17
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC